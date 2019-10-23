Home » Europe News » UK police say that…

UK police say that 39 have been found dead in a truck container in Essex, southeast England

The Associated Press

October 23, 2019, 4:40 AM

LONDON (AP) — UK police say that 39 have been found dead in a truck container in Essex, southeast England.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Europe News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up