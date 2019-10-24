Home » Europe News » UK police confirm that…

UK police confirm that 39 people found dead in a truck were Chinese; 31 men and 8 women

The Associated Press

October 24, 2019, 6:49 AM

LONDON (AP) — UK police confirm that 39 people found dead in a truck were Chinese; 31 men and 8 women.

