The Associated Press

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s Erdogan signals imminent assault on Syrian-Kurdish held city of Manbij, in sixth day of Turkish offensive…

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s Erdogan signals imminent assault on Syrian-Kurdish held city of Manbij, in sixth day of Turkish offensive .

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.