Thousands in Berlin protest against rising anti-Semitism

BERLIN (AP) — Thousands of people have protested in Berlin against rising anti-Semitism, days after a man attacked a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle.

More than 6,000 people participated in the march through the German capital Sunday. The rally was organized by the civil rights group Unteilbar, or “indivisible,” under the slogan “we stand united.”

Several thousand also protested Saturday in cities including Hamburg and Marburg.

Many Germans are in shock over Wednesday’s attack in which two people were killed outside the synagogue and in a kebab shop.

The 27-year-old, heavily armed suspect tried but failed to enter the house of worship on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day.

The Halle attack has renewed concerns about rising far-right extremism and questions about the slow police response.

