MADRID (AP) — Spanish government set Oct. 25 deadline for relocating remains of dictator Franco from mausoleum.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
October 11, 2019, 7:56 AM
MADRID (AP) — Spanish government set Oct. 25 deadline for relocating remains of dictator Franco from mausoleum.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.