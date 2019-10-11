Home » Europe News » Spanish government set Oct.…

Spanish government set Oct. 25 deadline for relocating remains of dictator Franco from mausoleum

The Associated Press

October 11, 2019, 7:56 AM

MADRID (AP) — Spanish government set Oct. 25 deadline for relocating remains of dictator Franco from mausoleum.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Europe News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up