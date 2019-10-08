Regional Belgian legislature evacuated after bomb alert

The Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Flemish regional parliament in Brussels has been evacuated following a bomb alert. Tuesday’s evacuation happened without…

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Flemish regional parliament in Brussels has been evacuated following a bomb alert.

Tuesday’s evacuation happened without any major incident and allowed authorities to go check the sprawling building in central Brussels.

Greens legislator Imade Annouri said that “everyone calmly went outside.”

The legislators were assessing the budget of the recently installed government of Minister President Jan Jambon.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.