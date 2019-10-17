Northern Ireland border communities anxious amid Brexit deal

ON THE NORTHERN IRELAND BORDER (AP) — At the borders between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, people are…

ON THE NORTHERN IRELAND BORDER (AP) — At the borders between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, people are coming out in force, insisting that negotiators remember them as they thrash out a deal on Britain’s departure from the European Union, which many fear could reignite tensions.

The 1998 Good Friday Agreement ushered in two decades of relative peace and prosperity on both sides of the border. That stability was possible, in part, because both countries were members of the European Union. Once the hated military checkpoints were removed, no barriers at all were needed on the border between two EU nations.

But with Britain’s departure from the European Union, identity and customs checks could return — and with it, people fear, the enmities that caused the decades of violence.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.