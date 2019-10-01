Home » Europe News » Man douses himself in…

Man douses himself in liquid near UK Houses of Parliament

The Associated Press

October 1, 2019, 8:47 AM

LONDON (AP) — Police in London detained a man near the Houses of Parliament Tuesday after he doused himself with what appeared to be flammable liquid.

The Metropolitan Police said that the man had a lighter. He was hosed down with a fire extinguisher during the midmorning incident.

The liquid did not ignite, and no injuries were reported.

The man was detained under the Mental Health Act.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Europe News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up