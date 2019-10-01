Man douses himself in liquid near UK Houses of Parliament

LONDON (AP) — Police in London detained a man near the Houses of Parliament Tuesday after he doused himself with…

LONDON (AP) — Police in London detained a man near the Houses of Parliament Tuesday after he doused himself with what appeared to be flammable liquid.

The Metropolitan Police said that the man had a lighter. He was hosed down with a fire extinguisher during the midmorning incident.

The liquid did not ignite, and no injuries were reported.

The man was detained under the Mental Health Act.

