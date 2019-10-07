Home » Europe News » Johnson battles to surmount…

Johnson battles to surmount EU opposition to Brexit plan

The Associated Press

October 7, 2019, 5:31 AM

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making phone calls to other European Union leaders as he tries to overcome opposition to his Brexit deal.

The EU has responded coolly to a U.K. plan to maintain an open Irish border after Britain leaves the 28-nation bloc. Both sides have agreed there must be no checks or infrastructure along the border between EU member Ireland and the U.K.’s Northern Ireland. Under the U.K. plan there would be customs checks, but Britain says they could be conducted away from the border.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said the EU will decide by the end of the week whether an amicable divorce deal is possible.

Johnson is urging the bloc to compromise and says Britain will leave the EU on the scheduled date of Oct. 31, with or without a deal.

