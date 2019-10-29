Iran, Russia lash out at US plans to protect oil in Syria

GENEVA (AP) — Iran and Russia have criticized and scoffed at Trump administration plans to protect oil deposits in Syria,…

GENEVA (AP) — Iran and Russia have criticized and scoffed at Trump administration plans to protect oil deposits in Syria, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accusing Washington of “illegal” actions.

Lavrov joined Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Geneva to lend support to U.N.-backed talks among Syrian government, opposition and civil society delegations on the country’s constitution starting Wednesday.

The U.S. military is boosting efforts to protect Syria’s oil fields from both the Islamic State extremist group and the Syrian government even as U.S. forces are withdrawn from other parts of the country.

Lavrov accused the United States of looking for a “pretext” to protect the oil deposits.

Zarif quipped: “At least President Trump is honest to say what the United States intends to do.”

