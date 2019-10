GENEVA (AP) — Global trade body: US can slap tariffs on up to $7.5 billion worth of EU goods in…

GENEVA (AP) — Global trade body: US can slap tariffs on up to $7.5 billion worth of EU goods in response to illegal Airbus subsidies.

