Home » Europe News » Germany: Hunter helps free…

Germany: Hunter helps free deer from swimming pool

The Associated Press

October 1, 2019, 5:33 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Firefighters have freed a deer that got stuck in an empty swimming pool in a German town, with a little help from a hunter.

The fire service in Wetter an der Ruhr, in western Germany, said it was alerted to the animal’s plight on Monday. Five firefighters sent to the scene found the deer trying unsuccessfully to climb the steep sides of the pool.

Local authorities called in a hunter to help. He grabbed the animal by its hind legs and pushed it upward toward the firefighters.

The fire service said in a statement Tuesday that “the animal didn’t even thank anyone for its rescue” before it ran off.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Animals & Pets Europe News Funny & Weird News Life & Style Living News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up