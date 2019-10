BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s economy minister has fallen as he left a stage during an event at which he was…

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s economy minister has fallen as he left a stage during an event at which he was presenting a European digital cloud project.

Peter Altmaier stumbled on steps and appeared to fall head-first as he left the stage after giving a speech at the event Tuesday in Dortmund.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Altmaier was significantly hurt.

