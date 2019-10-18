Home » Europe News » French President Emmanuel Macron…

French President Emmanuel Macron says Turkey’s military operation in Syria is ‘madness’

The Associated Press

October 18, 2019, 9:33 AM

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says Turkey’s military operation in Syria is ‘madness’

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

