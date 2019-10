The Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Fiat Chrysler confirms talks with French rival Peugeot to create one of the world’s largest automakers.

MILAN (AP) — Fiat Chrysler confirms talks with French rival Peugeot to create one of the world’s largest automakers.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.