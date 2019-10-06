LONDON (AP) — Family says Ginger Baker, volatile and propulsive drummer for Cream, has died at 80.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
October 6, 2019, 6:47 AM
LONDON (AP) — Family says Ginger Baker, volatile and propulsive drummer for Cream, has died at 80.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.