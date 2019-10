BRUSSELS (AP) — EU’s Juncker: Tentative Brexit deal means “there’s no need for any kind” of extension, UK can leave…

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU’s Juncker: Tentative Brexit deal means “there’s no need for any kind” of extension, UK can leave bloc on Oct. 31.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.