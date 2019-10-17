Home » Europe News » EU's Juncker: EU, UK…

EU’s Juncker: EU, UK reach outline Brexit deal; still needs ratification of EU, UK parliaments

The Associated Press

October 17, 2019, 5:38 AM

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU’s Juncker: EU, UK reach outline Brexit deal; still needs ratification of EU, UK parliaments.

