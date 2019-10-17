BRUSSELS (AP) — EU’s Juncker: EU, UK reach outline Brexit deal; still needs ratification of EU, UK parliaments.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
October 17, 2019, 5:38 AM
BRUSSELS (AP) — EU’s Juncker: EU, UK reach outline Brexit deal; still needs ratification of EU, UK parliaments.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.