Home » Europe News » Eurozone inflation revised down…

Eurozone inflation revised down to near 3-year lows

The Associated Press

October 16, 2019, 5:47 AM

BRUSSELS (AP) — Inflation in the 19-country eurozone has fallen to its lowest rate since November 2016.

Statistics agency Eurostat revised down the annual rate of consumer price inflation in September to 0.8% from its initial estimate of 0.9% as energy prices fell by more than initially thought.

The fall in the rate from the previous month’s 1% helps explain why the European Central Bank recently announced another stimulus package.

Low inflation can be a sign of economic weakness and has been a concern for officials at the ECB, whose goal is to have inflation of just under 2%. The central bank decided Sept. 12 to launch a package of measures aimed at raising inflation and supporting weakening growth.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Europe News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up