Home » Europe News » EU and UK agree…

EU and UK agree to “intensify discussions over the coming days” to find a Brexit deal

The Associated Press

October 11, 2019, 8:27 AM

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU and UK agree to “intensify discussions over the coming days” to find a Brexit deal .

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Europe News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up