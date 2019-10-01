1 person killed, 1 injured by gunfire in south German town

BERLIN (AP) — German police say one person has been killed and another has been seriously injured in a shooting…

BERLIN (AP) — German police say one person has been killed and another has been seriously injured in a shooting in the southern town of Abensberg.

Police in Lower Bavaria said Wednesday that two people have been arrested in the wake of the shooting, which occurred shortly after 6 p.m. (1600 GMT).

Police say the apparent shooter or shooters fled the scene in a vehicle. It was unclear if the people arrested were suspected of carrying out the shooting.

The police say officers are still searching the area.

Abensberg is located about 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Munich, the capital of Bavaria state.

