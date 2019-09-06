Home » Europe News » UK's House of Lords…

UK’s House of Lords approves bill to block no-deal Brexit, which will now become law

The Associated Press

September 6, 2019, 10:41 AM

LONDON (AP) — UK’s House of Lords approves bill to block no-deal Brexit, which will now become law.

