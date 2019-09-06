LONDON (AP) — UK’s House of Lords approves bill to block no-deal Brexit, which will now become law.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
September 6, 2019, 10:41 AM
