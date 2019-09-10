Home » Europe News » Ukraine adopts bill on…

Ukraine adopts bill on presidential impeachment

The Associated Press

September 10, 2019, 5:53 AM

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukraine’s parliament has adopted a bill spelling out procedures for a presidential impeachment.

The decision by the Supreme Rada on Tuesday puts into effect one of the main campaign promises of comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who won the presidential election by a landslide in April. Zelenskiy’s allies have dominated the Supreme Rada after a snap election this summer.

The opposition last year wanted to oust former president Petro Poroshenko who lost the election to Zelenskiy but couldn’t because there was no legal procedure in place.

Lawmakers earlier supported another bill submitted by Zelenskiy — to scrap immunity from prosecution for lawmakers.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Europe News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up