UK House of Commons…

UK House of Commons passes bill to block no-deal Brexit, sending it to upper chamber of Parliament

The Associated Press

September 4, 2019, 2:50 PM

LONDON (AP) — UK House of Commons passes bill to block no-deal Brexit, sending it to upper chamber of Parliament.

