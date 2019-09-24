MADRID (AP) — Spanish Supreme Court rules that government can exhume remains of Gen. Francisco Franco.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
September 24, 2019, 1:04 PM
MADRID (AP) — Spanish Supreme Court rules that government can exhume remains of Gen. Francisco Franco.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.