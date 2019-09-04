LONDON (AP) — Scottish court says Boris Johnson’s planned suspension of the British Parliament is legal.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
September 4, 2019, 5:28 AM
LONDON (AP) — Scottish court says Boris Johnson’s planned suspension of the British Parliament is legal.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.