Russia’s ambassador to Egypt dies, aged 68

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry says that its ambassador to Egypt has died. He was 68.

The ministry said Sergei Kirpichenko died suddenly Monday morning in a hospital in the Egyptian capital, Cairo. It did not name the cause of death.

A career diplomat, Kirpichenko was Russia’s ambassador in Egypt since 2011 and also served as Russia’s envoy to the Arab League, which is based in Cairo. He was previously posted in the United Arab Emirates, Libya and Syria.

The flag over the Russian Embassy in Cairo is flying at half-staff in Kirpichenko’s memory.

