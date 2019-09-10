Home » Europe News » Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte's…

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte’s new pro-Europe government wins final confidence vote in Parliament

The Associated Press

September 10, 2019, 1:05 PM

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte’s new pro-Europe government wins final confidence vote in Parliament.

