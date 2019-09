Downing Street dog moves in with UK prime minister

LONDON (AP) — And they call it puppy love… British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds on…

LONDON (AP) — And they call it puppy love…

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds on Monday welcomed a rescue puppy to their Downing Street home. The male Jack Russell, who has yet to be named, is a rescue from a Welsh puppy farm.

The Friends of Animals Wales charity says they are “absolutely overjoyed” that the “wonky” puppy has found such devoted owners.

The charity says: “This little man will want for nothing in his life, what could be better than that?”

It was not immediately clear what Larry — the often-photographed resident cat of Downing Street — will think of the new arrival.

