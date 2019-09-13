Home » Europe News » Danish police probe "suspicious…

Danish police probe “suspicious death” of 2 elderly Germans

The Associated Press

September 13, 2019, 4:32 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police say two elderly German citizens have been found dead in a holiday rental cabin, adding they are routinely investigating the deaths as “suspicious.”

The South Jutland Police say the preliminary investigations have not been able to establish how the pair died.

In a statement Thursday, police said the two were found Wednesday at the Arrild Holiday City Center, some 30 kilometers (19 miles) north of the German border.

