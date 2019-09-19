Home » Europe News » Cat burglar: Black panther…

Cat burglar: Black panther caught prowling French rooftops

The Associated Press

September 19, 2019, 1:43 PM

PARIS (AP) — Emergency workers caught an unusual prowler lurking around rooftops in northern France: a black panther.

Firefighters and a veterinarian responded after residents of a neighborhood near Lille reported that a big cat had been spotted “strolling on residential gutters” on Wednesday night.

Photos taken after the fire brigade’s arrival captured the panther making itself at home above ground, perching on building ledges and pacing outside a closed window.

After firefighters secured a precautionary perimeter, the curious cat burglar slipped inside a house and workers trapped it.

The animal was put to sleep with a drug dart and put in a cage. It wasn’t clear where the panther came from or if it had escaped from a zoo.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Animals & Pets Europe News Funny & Weird News Living News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up