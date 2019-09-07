Home » Europe News » Berlin: Driver's health studied…

Berlin: Driver’s health studied in sidewalk swerve, 4 deaths

The Associated Press

September 7, 2019, 8:23 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police are investigating whether a health issue caused a driver to lose control of his Porsche SUV and veer onto a sidewalk, killing four people.

Police in the German capital say a 3-year-old boy, a 64-year-old woman and two men in their late 20s died in the Friday evening accident. Five others were injured.

Police say a blood sample was taken from the 42-year-old driver of the SUV and he was treated at a hospital for head injuries. He had two passengers in the vehicle, a 67-year-old woman and a 6-year-old girl.

Berlin police said Saturday: “Initial indications that a medical emergency involving the driver could have been the cause, as well as all other witness statements, information and evidence, are part of the investigation.”

