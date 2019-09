LONDON (AP) — Bank of England keeps main interest rate unchanged at 0.75%, rate-setters vote 9-0 in favor of no…

LONDON (AP) — Bank of England keeps main interest rate unchanged at 0.75%, rate-setters vote 9-0 in favor of no change.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.