MOSCOW (AP) — A plane carrying Russians freed by Ukraine has landed in Moscow as part of a prisoner exchange.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
September 7, 2019, 6:36 AM
MOSCOW (AP) — A plane carrying Russians freed by Ukraine has landed in Moscow as part of a prisoner exchange.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.