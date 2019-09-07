Home » Europe News » A plane carrying Russians…

A plane carrying Russians freed by Ukraine has landed in Moscow as part of a prisoner exchange

The Associated Press

September 7, 2019, 6:36 AM

MOSCOW (AP) — A plane carrying Russians freed by Ukraine has landed in Moscow as part of a prisoner exchange.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Europe News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up