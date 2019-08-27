Swedish police find gun used in fatal shooting of woman

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in southern Sweden say they have found what they believe is the gun used to…

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in southern Sweden say they have found what they believe is the gun used to kill a woman in a suspected gang-related slaying which Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has called “an unbelievably cruel act.”

The 31-year-old woman, who reportedly was carrying a child in her arms, was shot in the head Monday. Police say their main theory is that the child’s father was the shooter’s target. A man was arrested Monday, but he is not believed to be the gunman.

Senior police officer Mattias Sigfridsson said Tuesday “we have a good picture of people involved” in the shooting in Malmo, Sweden’s third largest city.

Sigfridsson said Tuesday “it is far too early to draw any conclusions.” He declined to elaborate.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.