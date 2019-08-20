ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A private helicopter crashed near a Greek island resort Tuesday, killing two Russian passengers and the…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A private helicopter crashed near a Greek island resort Tuesday, killing two Russian passengers and the Greek pilot and causing power outages after electricity lines were damaged in the crash.

Authorities said the three bodies were recovered by navy divers at the crash in shallow water near the main port of Poros, an island 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of Athens.

The helicopter, a privately chartered Agusta A109, had taken off from a mainland area near Poros and had been due to land at Athens International Airport.

The victims, all men, were not immediately identified.

Mobile generators from the army and public utilities were being sent to Poros to restore power to parts of the island. Full repairs to its electrical system were not expected until Wednesday.

