Home » Europe News » Over 1,900 Berlin police…

Over 1,900 Berlin police conduct human trafficking raids

The Associated Press

August 21, 2019, 3:59 AM

BERLIN (AP) — More than 1,900 police officers are searching premises in the German capital in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

The Berlin prosecutor’s office tweeted Wednesday morning that federal police officers are searching more than 100 homes and businesses all over the city.

The prosecutor’s office said the raids are based on allegations of human trafficking for work exploitation and organized trafficking of foreigners to work in construction.

The office said it could not give any further details because the raids were still taking place.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Europe News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up