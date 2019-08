Norway: Police report 1 shot, injured at mosque outside Olso

MOSCOW (AP) — Norwegian police say one person has been shot and lightly injured at a mosque in a western…

MOSCOW (AP) — Norwegian police say one person has been shot and lightly injured at a mosque in a western suburb of the capital, Oslo.

The Oslo Police Department said on Twitter that the shooting took place Saturday afternoon in Baerum. It said a suspect was in custody and no one else is thought to have been involved.

Local newspaper Budstikka quoted a mosque board member, Irfan Mushtaq, as saying the shooter wore a helmet and a uniform.

