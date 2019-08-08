London police officer seriously hurt in machete attack

LONDON (AP) — A London police officer has been seriously injured in a machete attack during a vehicle stop. The…

LONDON (AP) — A London police officer has been seriously injured in a machete attack during a vehicle stop.

The Metropolitan Police force said that two officers were trying to pull over a van in east London when a man leapt out and stabbed one police officer several times. Detective Chief Superintendent Richard Tucker said it was a “frenzied and unprovoked” attack.

The officer, who is in his 30s, suffered wounds to his head and hands but managed to use a Taser to subdue the attacker. A man in his 50s is in custody.

Tucker said the police officer is “seriously injured, but he will make a recovery.”

Police say they don’t think the attack in the early hours of Thursday is related to terrorism.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.