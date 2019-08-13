Italy’s political parties pitch for allies ahead of key vote

ROME (AP) — Italy’s political leaders were scrambling to line up allies and alliances Tuesday as Interior Minister Matteo Salvini…

ROME (AP) — Italy’s political leaders were scrambling to line up allies and alliances Tuesday as Interior Minister Matteo Salvini pressed his demands for early elections as soon as possible in the hope of snagging the premiership with his anti-migrant, Euro-skeptic agenda.

Hastily summoned back from a vacation break, the Senate was convened to vote later Tuesday on when to schedule a no-confidence motion lodged by Salvini’s right-wing League party against Premier Giuseppe Conte’s 14-month old populist government.

Salvini, who is also deputy premier, leads the government’s junior coalition member. His party’s popularity has soared in local elections and European Parliament voting since he became interior minister, and he wants to seize the momentum and go to elections in October, more than 3 ½ years ahead of time.

Conte must offer his resignation to the Italian president if the no-confidence vote succeeds.

The 5-Star Movement, who are senior coalition partners and who chose Conte to be premier after 2018 elections, is weighing whether to ally with opposition Democrats. That strategy aims to delay any early elections, after Italy makes expected painful budget cuts to avoid triggering automatic sales tax hikes which would alienate voters

Former Premier Matteo Renzi, a Democratic leader, argues that such a deal would let Italy make crucial budget cuts in line with European Union rules before year’s end.

“Renzi back in government thanks to the 5-Stars? That’s swindling the Italians, a shame,” Salvini said.

But Renzi, who was forced to resign the premiership in 2016 when he lost a referendum on his government’s reforms, risks deepening already bitter divisions within the Democratic Party, which is now Parliament’s largest opposition force.

Just a year ago, the 5-Stars rebuffed the Democrats in favor of Salvini’s League when they forged a coalition to bring Europe’s first all-populist government into power.

The possibility of a deal between Renzi and the anti-establishment 5-Stars “has brought the center-left party on the verge of an existential crisis and rekindled rumors about a new party split,” said Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of London-based Teneo, an analyst firm.

