The Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German economy shrinks by 0.1 percent in second quarter amid concerns about China slowdown, trade conflict,…

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German economy shrinks by 0.1 percent in second quarter amid concerns about China slowdown, trade conflict, Brexit.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.