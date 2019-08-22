Home » Europe News » French President Emmanuel Macron…

French President Emmanuel Macron says the Irish backstop is ‘indispensable’ in a Brexit deal

The Associated Press

August 22, 2019, 7:25 AM

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says the Irish backstop is ‘indispensable’ in a Brexit deal.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Europe News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up