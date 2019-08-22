Foot on table: British PM at home in French president palace

PARIS (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apparently wasn’t sweating it despite the high stakes subject of his talks…

PARIS (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apparently wasn’t sweating it despite the high stakes subject of his talks with the president of France: Brexit.

So relaxed was he during his Thursday visit to Paris that he sat deep in an upholstered chair in an Elysee Palace salon — and put his foot on a small table.

President Emmanuel Macron faced his guest from a chair on the other side of the small round table.

Macron modernized palace furniture after his 2017 election, casting off formality for high-toned comfort.

The informal posture of Britain’s leader may be the new normal in the often-tense world of diplomacy. Afterall, Macron himself squeezed the thigh of President Donald Trump during a meeting in Paris in November.

The Elysee later called Thursday’s encounter “complete” and “constructive.”

