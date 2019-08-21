Home » Europe News » Flights canceled due to…

Flights canceled due to strike at Kosovo’s Pristina airport

The Associated Press

August 21, 2019, 10:37 AM

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A short strike at the Pristina International Airport has caused the cancellation of some flights and delays of others.

Some 500 of the airport’s 720 employees staged the 6-hour strike Wednesday to press their demands for higher pay, according to Bashkim Latifi of their trade union. It was the third short-term strike this week, and comes at the peak of the tourist season.

It was not immediately clear exactly how many flights had been cancelled, and neither the airport’s spokesman nor its public relations office answered the telephone.

Pristina airport, which is run by the Turkish company Limak, is Kosovo’s only international airport and it sees some 1.7 million passengers annually.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Europe News Latest News Living News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up