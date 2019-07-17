GENEVA (AP) — World Health Organization declares the deadly Ebola outbreak in Congo a global emergency.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
July 17, 2019, 1:45 PM
