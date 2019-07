ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish state media: Diplomat working at Turkish Consulate in Irbil, Iraq, killed in attack at a restaurant there .

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish state media: Diplomat working at Turkish Consulate in Irbil, Iraq, killed in attack at a restaurant there .

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.