202
Home » Europe News » Turkey says 6 citizens…

Turkey says 6 citizens held in Libya have been freed

By The Associated Press July 1, 2019 6:48 am 07/01/2019 06:48am
Share

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish official says six Turkish nationals who were held by a Libyan force have been released.

A Foreign Ministry official says the six crewmembers of a ship were released on Monday, a day after Turkey vowed it would consider Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter’s forces as “legitimate targets” if the Turkish nationals remained in detention.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Hifter’s self-styled Libyan National Army had earlier called Turkish assets in Libya “legitimate targets,” accusing Turkey of helping rival militias allied with the U.N.-supported government. Hifter’s forces have received aid from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Russia and France.

The LNA controls much of eastern and southern Libya. In April it launched an offensive against Tripoli, where a weak, U.N.-aligned government is based.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!