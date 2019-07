TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, the country’s first democratically elected leader, has died at 92, his…

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, the country’s first democratically elected leader, has died at 92, his office says.

