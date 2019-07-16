Home » Europe News » Party-goers evacuated after fire…

Party-goers evacuated after fire erupts on Croatia island

The Associated Press

July 16, 2019, 4:27 AM

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Thousands of people have been evacuated from a festival area on a Croatian island after a fire broke out in a nearby forested area.

Croatian police say that the fire took hold early on Tuesday close to the beach clubs where the festival was taking place. A statement says no one has been injured and the fire is under control.

The Zrce beach on the island of Pag is famous for summer festivals and parties.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

