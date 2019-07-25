Home » Europe News » Paris beats its all-time…

Paris beats its all-time heat record, hitting 40.6 degrees C (105.1 F) amid heat wave sweeping Europe

The Associated Press

July 25, 2019, 8:02 AM

PARIS (AP) — Paris beats its all-time heat record, hitting 40.6 degrees C (105.1 F) amid heat wave sweeping Europe.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

